Sangeeta Bijlani's radiant skin at 63

Sangeeta Bijlani's skincare secrets

At 63, Sangeeta Bijlani's youthful appearance defies her age, thanks to her healthy diet.

Healthy seeds for breakfast

Sangeeta Bijlani starts her day with protein-rich seeds like pumpkin, pomegranate, and guava.

Immunity-boosting shots

Sangeeta Bijlani drinks ginger and turmeric shots daily to boost immunity and stay healthy.

Hydration for glowing skin

Sangeeta Bijlani drinks plenty of water for radiant skin and improved digestion.

Healthy fats from nuts

Sangeeta consumes almonds and figs for healthy fats and fiber-rich foods for skin nourishment.

Home-cooked meals

Sangeeta prefers simple, home-cooked meals with lentils, rice, roti, vegetables, and jaggery.

