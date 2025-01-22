Lifestyle
At 63, Sangeeta Bijlani's youthful appearance defies her age, thanks to her healthy diet.
Sangeeta Bijlani starts her day with protein-rich seeds like pumpkin, pomegranate, and guava.
Sangeeta Bijlani drinks ginger and turmeric shots daily to boost immunity and stay healthy.
Sangeeta Bijlani drinks plenty of water for radiant skin and improved digestion.
Sangeeta consumes almonds and figs for healthy fats and fiber-rich foods for skin nourishment.
Sangeeta prefers simple, home-cooked meals with lentils, rice, roti, vegetables, and jaggery.
Did you know? AM and PM come from Sanskrit, not English!
Hotel vs Motel: Which is Cheaper? 7 Key Differences for Travelers
Basant Panchami 2025: Yellow silk suit for trendy ethnic wear [PHOTOS]
Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's 8 Lehenga Designs