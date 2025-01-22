Did you know? AM and PM come from Sanskrit, not English!

Lifestyle
AM PM Meaning: AM: Before 12 noon, PM: After 12 noon. These are not English words. Surprisingly, they are abbreviations of Sanskrit words.
AM stands for Ante Meridian (before noon), and PM stands for Post Meridian (after noon). Meridian is an imaginary line.
The creators of AM-PM did not explain the connection of 'before' and 'after'. These are English abbreviations of Sanskrit words.
The Sanskrit word 'Arohanam Marthandasya' means 'sunrise'. The sun rises before 12 noon, hence AM.
'Pathanam Marthandasya' means 'sunset'. The sun starts to set after 12 noon, hence PM.
Sanskrit words explaining sunrise and sunset were abbreviated and transformed into English words. We still believe AM-PM are English words.
Hotel vs Motel: Which is Cheaper? 7 Key Differences for Travelers
Basant Panchami 2025: Yellow silk suit for trendy ethnic wear [PHOTOS]
Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara's 8 Lehenga Designs
PHOTOS: Wamiqa Gabbi's 8 Trendy and Traditional Saree Styles