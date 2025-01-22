Lifestyle

Basant Panchami 2025: Yellow silk suit for trendy ethnic wear [PHOTOS]

Yellow Silk Sharara with Long Kurti

School or college girls can flaunt a yellow silk suit this Basant Panchami. Opt for a long yellow kurta with a sharara and add heavy earrings

Mustard Yellow with Pink Dupatta

A pink dupatta looks lovely on a yellow silk salwar suit. Pair a full-sleeved straight-cut suit with churidar pajamas like Aishwarya

Leaf Print Yellow Sharara

Kareena Kapoor's leaf print yellow silk sharara suit with a pink Banarasi dupatta and glossy makeup is stunning

Yellow Anarkali Suit with Zari Work

For a Basant Panchami event, copy Alia's yellow silk Anarkali suit with golden zari work. It's simply beautiful

Plain Silk Yellow Palazzo with Short Kurti

A short kurti with a palazzo is a perfect combination. The plain silk suit with net detailing on the sleeves and bottom is radiant

Mustard Yellow Heavy Work Suit

A long straight-cut suit with churidar pajamas, heavy zari work, and lace detailing is perfect for weddings and festivals

