Basant Panchami 2025: Yellow silk suit for trendy ethnic wear [PHOTOS]

Lifestyle
School or college girls can flaunt a yellow silk suit this Basant Panchami. Opt for a long yellow kurta with a sharara and add heavy earrings
A pink dupatta looks lovely on a yellow silk salwar suit. Pair a full-sleeved straight-cut suit with churidar pajamas like Aishwarya
Kareena Kapoor's leaf print yellow silk sharara suit with a pink Banarasi dupatta and glossy makeup is stunning
For a Basant Panchami event, copy Alia's yellow silk Anarkali suit with golden zari work. It's simply beautiful
A short kurti with a palazzo is a perfect combination. The plain silk suit with net detailing on the sleeves and bottom is radiant
A long straight-cut suit with churidar pajamas, heavy zari work, and lace detailing is perfect for weddings and festivals
