Hotel vs Motel: Which is Cheaper? 7 Key Differences for Travelers

Several differences exist between hotels and motels, and which one is cheaper depends on their purpose and amenities. Let's understand 7 key differences.
Hotels are in urban areas, tourist spots, for comfort, luxury, and longer stays. Motels are roadside, primarily for driving travelers.
Hotels are expensive, offering detailed amenities (pool, gym, restaurant). Motels are cheaper, providing basic resting facilities.
Hotels have modern amenities like room service, spas, bars, and high-end furnishings. Motels offer limited amenities, a bed, basic furniture, and parking.
Hotels are multi-story buildings with elevators and interior corridors. Motels are low-rise with exterior room access.
Hotels cater to business travelers, tourists seeking luxury. Motels target road trippers and budget travelers.
Hotels have better security (24/7) and extensive staff. Motels have limited security and fewer staff (usually a receptionist).
Hotels are best for travelers seeking long-term stays (weeks/months). Motels suit short stays (1-2 nights).
