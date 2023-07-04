Lifestyle
Bengali cuisine is famous for its many delicious and mouthwatering sweets. Here are seven Bengali sweets that you should definitely try.
Malpua is a sweet pancake-like dessert made from a batter of flour, milk, and sugar. It is deep-fried and then soaked in a sugar syrup.
Sandesh is a popular Bengali sweet made from fresh cottage cheese (chhena) and sugar. It comes in various flavors like kesar (saffron), pista, and nolen gur (date palm jaggery).
Rasgulla is a classic Bengali sweet made from fresh chhena (paneer) balls boiled in a sugar syrup. It has a spongy texture and is often served chilled.
Mishti Doi is a traditional Bengali sweet yogurt made by caramelizing sugar in milk and allowing it to ferment overnight. It has a creamy texture and a sweet-tangy taste.
Chomchom, also known as cham cham, is a cylindrical-shaped sweet made from chhena and flour soaked in a sugar syrup.
Pantua is a deep-fried sweet similar to Gulab Jamun but with a slightly different texture. It is made by frying chhena and flour balls and then soaking them in sugar syrup.
A traditional Bengali rice pudding made with fragrant rice, milk, and nolen gur. It has a rich, creamy texture and is often garnished with nuts like pistachios and almonds.