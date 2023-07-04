Lifestyle
Thinly sliced raw bananas are deep-fried until crispy to create chips. Sharkara Varatti is ripe bananas slow-cooked with jaggery and ghee, resulting in a sweet and sticky treat.
This creamy and rich rice pudding is made with coconut milk, jaggery, and a variety of ingredients such as rice, vermicelli, or lentils.
Flavorful rice dish is prepared with basmati rice, tender meat, and a blend of aromatic spices. It is cooked in layers with fried onions, nuts and garnished with fresh mint leaves.
Puttu is a steamed rice cake made with layered rice flour and coconut, while Kadala Curry is a spicy black chickpea curry.
It features a whole fish, often pearl spot or Karimeen, marinated in a tangy blend of spices, wrapped in a banana leaf, and pan-fried to perfection.
Appam is a lacy and fluffy rice pancake, often served with a creamy and mildly spiced vegetable stew. The aromatic stew made with coconut milk, vegetables, and spices.