6 must-try foods that you should indulge in when visiting Kerala

Image credits: Freepik

Banana Chips and Sharkara Varatti

Thinly sliced raw bananas are deep-fried until crispy to create chips. Sharkara Varatti is ripe bananas slow-cooked with jaggery and ghee, resulting in a sweet and sticky treat.

Image credits: Freepik

Payasam

This creamy and rich rice pudding is made with coconut milk, jaggery, and a variety of ingredients such as rice, vermicelli, or lentils.

Image credits: Getty

Malabar Biriyani

Flavorful rice dish is prepared with basmati rice, tender meat, and a blend of aromatic spices. It is cooked in layers with fried onions, nuts and garnished with fresh mint leaves.

Image credits: Freepik

Puttu and Kadala Curry

Puttu is a steamed rice cake made with layered rice flour and coconut, while Kadala Curry is a spicy black chickpea curry. 

Image credits: Getty

Karimeen Pollichathu

It features a whole fish, often pearl spot or Karimeen, marinated in a tangy blend of spices, wrapped in a banana leaf, and pan-fried to perfection.

Image credits: Freepik

Appam with stew

Appam is a lacy and fluffy rice pancake, often served with a creamy and mildly spiced vegetable stew. The aromatic stew made with coconut milk, vegetables, and spices.

Image credits: Pexels
