Lentil Bolognese to Bombay Burritos - 7 easy to make vegan dishes

If you are a vegan and like cooking too, here are some delectable and easy-to-cook dishes you can try making at home. So, gather your kitchen tools and get ready.
This is a rich and robust plant based hearty dish. Toss it with your favourite pasta and it’s a meal the whole family will enjoy.
Quick and simple to make and healthy to your body, this is a dish overflowing with savoury flavours, making it a great vegan choice.
Curried jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk and topped with tofu (or your choice of protein) and seasonal vegetables is a flavourful vegan dish.
Topped with avocado and cool and creamy cilantro cabbage slaw, this dish can be made in under 30 minutes. It’ll be a hit among tofu lovers.
Tossed in a delicious vegan cream sauce , with sauteed mushrooms, Meyer lemon zest, this is a cosy and comforting vegan dish.
This veggie-loaded dish can be made of tofu or chickpeas, in under 25 minutes. It’s easy to make and also diet friendly.
The vegan version of this Indian street food bursts with the flavours of curry, mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, fresh spinach and pickled onions.