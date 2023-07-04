Lifestyle

Lentil Bolognese to Bombay Burritos - 7 easy to make vegan dishes

If you are a vegan and like cooking too, here are some delectable and easy-to-cook dishes you can try making at home. So, gather your kitchen tools and get ready.

Lentil Bolognese

This is a rich and robust plant based hearty dish. Toss it with your favourite pasta and it’s a meal the whole family will enjoy.

Cabbage Stir Fry

Quick and simple to make and healthy to your body, this is a dish overflowing with savoury flavours, making it a great vegan choice.

Coconut Rice Bowls

Curried jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk and topped with tofu (or your choice of protein) and seasonal vegetables is a flavourful vegan dish.

Tofu Sandwich

Topped with avocado and cool and creamy cilantro cabbage slaw, this dish can be made in under 30 minutes. It’ll be a hit among tofu lovers.

Vegan Alfredo

Tossed in a delicious vegan cream sauce , with sauteed mushrooms, Meyer lemon zest, this is a cosy and comforting vegan dish.

Vegan Tikka Masala

This veggie-loaded dish can be made of tofu or chickpeas, in under 25 minutes. It’s easy to make and also diet friendly.

Bombay Burritos

The vegan version of this Indian street food bursts with the flavours of curry, mashed potatoes, roasted cauliflower, chickpeas, fresh spinach and pickled onions.

