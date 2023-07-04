Lifestyle
South Indian sweets offer a delightful range of flavours, textures that showcase the region's culinary expertise. 7 sweets will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you craving more.
Badam Halwa is a rich and luxurious sweet made with almonds, sugar, and ghee. It is cooked to perfection and has a smooth and velvety texture, making it a delightful indulgence.
It also called paper sweets, are unique and delicate treats made with rice starch, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom.
It also known as rice kheer, is a creamy and aromatic sweet pudding made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom. It is often garnished with cashews and raisins.
Mysore Pak is a rich buttery sweet made from ghee, sugar, and gram flour. It has a crumbly texture and a distinct flavor that will leave you craving for more.
It is a deep-fried sweet made with rice flour, and jaggery (unrefined cane sugar), and flavoured with cardamom.
Kesari, also known as Sheera or Sooji Halwa, is a simple yet flavorful sweet made with semolina, sugar, ghee, and flavored with saffron and cardamom.
Coconut Barfi is a sweet confection made with grated coconut, sugar, and condensed milk. It is rich, creamy, and often garnished with nuts, making it a choice among coconut lovers.