Mysore Pak to Payasam-7 yummy sweets from South India

South Indian sweets offer a delightful range of flavours, textures that showcase the region's culinary expertise. 7 sweets will satisfy your sweet tooth and leave you craving more.
 

Badam Halwa

Badam Halwa is a rich and luxurious sweet made with almonds, sugar, and ghee. It is cooked to perfection and has a smooth and velvety texture, making it a delightful indulgence.

Pootharekulu

It also called paper sweets, are unique and delicate treats made with rice starch, ghee, sugar, and flavored with cardamom.
 

Pal Payasam

It also known as rice kheer, is a creamy and aromatic sweet pudding made with rice, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom. It is often garnished with cashews and raisins.

Mysore Pak

Mysore Pak is a rich buttery sweet made from ghee, sugar, and gram flour. It has a crumbly texture and a distinct flavor that will leave you craving for more.
 

Adhirasam

It is a deep-fried sweet made with rice flour, and jaggery (unrefined cane sugar), and flavoured with cardamom. 

Kesari

Kesari, also known as Sheera or Sooji Halwa, is a simple yet flavorful sweet made with semolina, sugar, ghee, and flavored with saffron and cardamom. 

Coconut Barfi

Coconut Barfi is a sweet confection made with grated coconut, sugar, and condensed milk. It is rich, creamy, and often garnished with nuts, making it a choice among coconut lovers.
 

