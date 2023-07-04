Lifestyle

Bihar's flavourful feast: 5 must try foods that define cuisine

Litti Chokha

Litti is a savory stuffed dough ball with whole wheat flour. It is filled with mixture of roasted gram flour, spices, and ghee. It is baked over charcoal and served with chokha.

Khaja

Khaja is a popular sweet from the city of Silao in Bihar. It is a crispy and flaky layered pastry made with flour, ghee, and sugar syrup.

Thekua

It is made with whole wheat flour, jaggery and a variety of nuts and spices. The dough is shaped into small discs and deep-fried until golden brown.

Kebabs

These kebabs are made from minced meat (usually mutton or chicken) that is marinated in a blend of aromatic spices and grilled to perfection.

Sattu Paratha

It is a popular breakfast item in Bihar. Sattu is roasted gram flour that is mixed with spices, onions, and herbs.

