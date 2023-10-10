Lifestyle

Sandesh to Rasgulla-7 Bengali sweet to buy this Durga Puja

Durga Puja, one of the most celebrated festivals in West Bengal, is incomplete without indulging in delicious Bengali sweets. Here are 7 popular sweets to try.
 

Rosogolla

Soft, spongy cottage cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup, Rosogolla is perhaps the most iconic Bengali sweet. It's a must-try for anyone visiting West Bengal during Durga Puja.
 

Kheer Kadam

This sweet consists of two layers—the inner layer is a soft, milk-based sweet, and the outer layer is coated in a luscious layer of grated, caramelized khoya (milk solids).
 

Sandesh

Sandesh is a delightful sweet made from fresh chhena and flavored with cardamom or saffron. It's often garnished with slivers of pistachios or almonds.
 

Sondesh

Sondesh comes in various flavors and forms, including Kacha Golla (uncooked), Norom Pak (soft), and Bhapa Sondesh (steamed). Each has a unique texture and flavor profile.

Mishti Doi

Bengali Mishti Doi is a sweet and creamy yogurt dessert that's slow-cooked until it caramelizes. It's served chilled and has a unique blend of sweet and tangy flavors.
 

Cham Cham

Cham Cham is made from chhena and is similar in texture to Rosogolla. It's soaked in sweet syrup and often garnished with grated coconut or pistachios.
 

Rasmalai

Rasmalai consists of flattened, soft chhena balls soaked in sweet, saffron-infused milk. It's a creamy and delectable dessert that's perfect for the festive season.
 

