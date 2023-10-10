Lifestyle

10-Oct-2023, 10:15:35 am

Mysore Paintings to Channapatna Toys: 7 must things to buy in Mysore

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Silk Sarees

Woven with pure silk and adorned with intricate zari work, these sarees are a symbol of Mysore's rich weaving tradition.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore paintings

Adorn your walls with vibrant Mysore Paintings. These traditional artworks often depict mythological themes and are a testament to the city's artistic heritage.

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Pak

Indulge your taste buds with Mysore Pak, a delectable sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. These melt-in-the-mouth sweets are a culinary specialty of Mysore.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Channapatna Toys

Venture to the nearby town of Channapatna, known for its traditional wooden toys. These eco-friendly toys, often crafted in bright colors, make for unique and charming gifts.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Sandal Soap

Experience the luxurious fragrance of Mysore Sandal Soap, crafted from pure sandalwood oil. 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Sandalwood Incense Sticks

Handcrafted with pure sandalwood, these incense sticks offer a fragrant and calming ambiance, reminiscent of Mysore's sandalwood heritage.
 

Image credits: Instagram

Mysore Sandalwood Oil Perfume

Capture the essence of Mysore with sandalwood oil perfumes. The natural fragrance adds a touch of luxury and a sense of the city's heritage.
 

Image credits: Naaz Perfumes
