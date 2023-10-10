Mysore Paintings to Channapatna Toys: 7 must things to buy in Mysore

Lifestyle
Woven with pure silk and adorned with intricate zari work, these sarees are a symbol of Mysore's rich weaving tradition.
Adorn your walls with vibrant Mysore Paintings. These traditional artworks often depict mythological themes and are a testament to the city's artistic heritage.
Indulge your taste buds with Mysore Pak, a delectable sweet made from gram flour, ghee, and sugar. These melt-in-the-mouth sweets are a culinary specialty of Mysore.
Venture to the nearby town of Channapatna, known for its traditional wooden toys. These eco-friendly toys, often crafted in bright colors, make for unique and charming gifts.
Experience the luxurious fragrance of Mysore Sandal Soap, crafted from pure sandalwood oil.
Handcrafted with pure sandalwood, these incense sticks offer a fragrant and calming ambiance, reminiscent of Mysore's sandalwood heritage.
Capture the essence of Mysore with sandalwood oil perfumes. The natural fragrance adds a touch of luxury and a sense of the city's heritage.