07-Oct-2023, 07:30:35 am

Biodegradability

Cotton decomposes naturally, reducing waste, while synthetics linger for centuries, harming the planet.

Image credits: Getty

World Cotton Day 2023: 7 reasons to choose cotton over synthetic

Discover why cotton is the sustainable choice over synthetic fabrics, benefiting you and the environment.

Image credits: Getty

Supporting Sustainable Farming

Choosing cotton encourages eco-friendly farming practices, reducing pesticide and water use.

Image credits: Getty

Renewable Resource

Cotton is harvested annually, unlike synthetics dependent on finite petrochemicals.

Image credits: Getty

Skin-Friendly

Cotton is gentle on the skin, while synthetics can cause allergies and discomfort.

Image credits: Getty

Less Microfiber Pollution

Cotton doesn't shed microplastics in the wash, curbing waterway pollution caused by synthetic fibers.

Image credits: Getty

Comfort and Breathability

Natural cotton's breathability keeps you comfy, unlike synthetics that trap heat and moisture.

Image credits: Getty

Lower Energy Consumption

Cotton production requires less energy than energy-intensive synthetic fabric processes.

Image credits: Getty
