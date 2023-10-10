Lifestyle

7 common reasons for hair loss

1. Genetics (Androgenetic Alopecia):

The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary factors. If your family has a history of hair thinning or baldness, it increases your risk of experiencing the same.

2. Hormonal Changes:

Fluctuations in hormones, such as during pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or thyroid disorders, can trigger hair loss. Hormonal imbalances affect the hair growth cycle.

3. Stress and Anxiety:

Physical or emotional stress can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where hair follicles prematurely enter the resting phase, causing increased hair shedding.

4. Nutritional Deficiencies:

Inadequate intake of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and biotin can weaken hair and lead to hair loss. A balanced diet is crucial for healthy hair growth.

5. Smoking and Alcohol Consumption:

These habits can have a negative impact on hair health. Smoking restricts blood flow to the hair follicles, while excessive alcohol consumption can deplete essential nutrients.

6. Medical Conditions:

Certain medical conditions like alopecia areata, autoimmune diseases, and scalp infections can cause hair loss. Treating the underlying condition is essential.

7. Hairstyles and Hair Treatments:

Tight hairstyles like braids, ponytails that pull on the hair can cause traction alopecia. Excessive use of heat styling tools and harsh chemical treatments can also weaken hair.

