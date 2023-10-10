7 common reasons for hair loss

Lifestyle
The most common cause of hair loss is hereditary factors. If your family has a history of hair thinning or baldness, it increases your risk of experiencing the same.
Fluctuations in hormones, such as during pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, or thyroid disorders, can trigger hair loss. Hormonal imbalances affect the hair growth cycle.
Physical or emotional stress can lead to a condition called telogen effluvium, where hair follicles prematurely enter the resting phase, causing increased hair shedding.
Inadequate intake of essential nutrients like iron, zinc, and biotin can weaken hair and lead to hair loss. A balanced diet is crucial for healthy hair growth.
These habits can have a negative impact on hair health. Smoking restricts blood flow to the hair follicles, while excessive alcohol consumption can deplete essential nutrients.
Certain medical conditions like alopecia areata, autoimmune diseases, and scalp infections can cause hair loss. Treating the underlying condition is essential.
Tight hairstyles like braids, ponytails that pull on the hair can cause traction alopecia. Excessive use of heat styling tools and harsh chemical treatments can also weaken hair.