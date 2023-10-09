Shivneri Fort to Rajgad Fort: 7 forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Lifestyle
This Fort guards the Konkan coastline & is a maritime marvel built by Shivaji Maharaj on Kurte Island. It served as a stronghold against foreign invasions.
Once the capital of the Maratha Empire, Rajgad Fort is perched atop the Sahyadris, offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape.
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Pratapgad Fort played a pivotal role in the Battle of Pratapgad, where Shivaji Maharaj defeated Afzal Khan.
Overlooking the Pune district, it served as a key stronghold & showcased the early military acumen of the Maratha ruler. It is one of the early forts captured by Shivaji Maharaj.
Perched atop the Sahyadri Mountains, Raigad Fort stands as the capital fortification of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maratha Empire.
Birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shivneri Fort is a hill fortress near Junnar. Its historical importance is heightened by the presence of the Shivai Devi Temple.
Due to its ideal location, Lohagad held great significance, and Shivaji Maharaj twice conquered it. The trade route to Khandala was protected here.