Samosa to Tandoori Chicken: 6 popular street foods in Ludhiana

Samosa is fried triangular pastry street food with potato or chicken filling served with green chutney. Here are the 6 popular street foods in Ludhiana.
Pakoda is a fried snack made with besan batter filled with potato, onions, paneer, capsicum and other veggies served with green chutney.
Aloo Paratha is a popular street food in Ludhiana. It is a masala-infused potato filling stuffed Indian flatbread with chutney.
Kulcha prepped with maida, refined white flour and butter stuffed with veggies, chicken or minced mutton and served with raita and chutney.
Golgappa is a popular street food made with a round and hollow puri from semolina filled with chickpeas, veggies, tamarind and green chutney.
Tandoori Chicken uses marinated chicken pieces in yoghurt with spices, including ginger, turmeric, cloves or garam masala.