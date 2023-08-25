Lifestyle

Samosa to Tandoori Chicken: 6 popular street foods in Ludhiana

Samosa is fried triangular pastry street food with potato or chicken filling served with green chutney. Here are the 6 popular street foods in Ludhiana.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pakoda

Pakoda is a fried snack made with besan batter filled with potato, onions, paneer, capsicum and other veggies served with green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha is a popular street food in Ludhiana. It is a masala-infused potato filling stuffed Indian flatbread with chutney.
 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kulcha

Kulcha prepped with maida, refined white flour and butter stuffed with veggies, chicken or minced mutton and served with raita and chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Golgappa

Golgappa is a popular street food made with a round and hollow puri from semolina filled with chickpeas, veggies, tamarind and green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken uses marinated chicken pieces in yoghurt with spices, including ginger, turmeric, cloves or garam masala.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One