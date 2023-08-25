Jupiter to Saturn: 1 unique thing on each planet of the Solar System

Lifestyle
Jupiter to Saturn are 9 planets with diverse features: immense storms on Jupiter, breathtaking rings encircling Saturn, and intriguing moons like Titan and Europa
The universe's uniqueness lies in its vast expanse, myriad galaxies, uncharted dark matter and potential for life, sparking endless exploration and profound wonder
It has a huge temperature range, from scorching days of around 800°F (427°C) to freezing nights of -290°F (-179°C)
Its thick atmosphere traps heat, making it the hottest planet with surface temperatures that can melt lead
The only known planet with abundant water, supporting a diverse range of life forms in various ecosystems
Home to Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the solar system, and Valles Marineris, a vast canyon system
The largest planet, its Great Red Spot is a massive storm that has raged for centuries
Known for its stunning ring system, composed of ice particles and rock fragments
It rotates almost on its side, likely due to a collision early in its history, resulting in unique pole-to-pole orbits
Exhibits the fastest sustained winds in the solar system, reaching speeds of up to 1,300 mph (2,100 km/h)
Its eccentric orbit takes it closer to the Sun than Neptune for a portion of its journey