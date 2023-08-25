Lifestyle

Jupiter to Saturn: 1 unique thing on each planet of the Solar System

Jupiter to Saturn are 9 planets with diverse features: immense storms on Jupiter, breathtaking rings encircling Saturn, and intriguing moons like Titan and Europa

The Solar system

The universe's uniqueness lies in its vast expanse, myriad galaxies, uncharted dark matter and potential for life, sparking endless exploration and profound wonder

Mercury

It has a huge temperature range, from scorching days of around 800°F (427°C) to freezing nights of -290°F (-179°C)

Venus

Its thick atmosphere traps heat, making it the hottest planet with surface temperatures that can melt lead

Earth

The only known planet with abundant water, supporting a diverse range of life forms in various ecosystems

Mars

Home to Olympus Mons, the tallest volcano in the solar system, and Valles Marineris, a vast canyon system

Jupite

The largest planet, its Great Red Spot is a massive storm that has raged for centuries

Saturn

Known for its stunning ring system, composed of ice particles and rock fragments

Uranus

It rotates almost on its side, likely due to a collision early in its history, resulting in unique pole-to-pole orbits

Neptune

Exhibits the fastest sustained winds in the solar system, reaching speeds of up to 1,300 mph (2,100 km/h)

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Its eccentric orbit takes it closer to the Sun than Neptune for a portion of its journey

