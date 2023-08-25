Lifestyle

Delhi to Kolkata: 7 most busiest Airports in India

These airports play vital roles in connecting India domestically and globally, contributing to the country's economic and social development.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

As the capital's main airport, it handles both domestic and international flights, making it one of the busiest in India.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

Serving India's financial hub, Mumbai, this airport handles a significant amount of air traffic.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Chennai International Airport

Being a major gateway to Southern India, Chennai airport sees substantial domestic and international traffic.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Cochin International Airport

Serving Kerala, this airport is notable for its well-organized facilities and consistent air traffic.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

As a growing IT and business hub, Hyderabad's airport experiences consistent passenger traffic.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Bengaluru's airport is a key hub for tech and business travelers, contributing to its high traffic volume.

Image credits: Image: Instagram

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata

This airport connects Kolkata to various domestic and international destinations.

Image credits: Image: Instagram
Find Next One