Delhi to Kolkata: 7 most busiest Airports in India

Lifestyle
These airports play vital roles in connecting India domestically and globally, contributing to the country's economic and social development.
As the capital's main airport, it handles both domestic and international flights, making it one of the busiest in India.
Serving India's financial hub, Mumbai, this airport handles a significant amount of air traffic.
Being a major gateway to Southern India, Chennai airport sees substantial domestic and international traffic.
Serving Kerala, this airport is notable for its well-organized facilities and consistent air traffic.
As a growing IT and business hub, Hyderabad's airport experiences consistent passenger traffic.
Bengaluru's airport is a key hub for tech and business travelers, contributing to its high traffic volume.
This airport connects Kolkata to various domestic and international destinations.