7 smallest Animals in the world

Nature presents us with an incredible array of small creatures, each adapted uniquely to their environment.
Found in Cuba, this tiny bird measures about 2.4 inches in length and weighs less than a dime, making it the smallest bird species.
Native to South America, the pygmy marmoset is the world's smallest monkey, weighing around 3.5 ounces and measuring about 5 inches.
This chameleon, discovered in Madagascar, is considered the world's smallest reptile, with a length of about 1 inch.
Native to Indonesia, this fish species is known as the world's smallest vertebrate, measuring around 0.3 inches.
These tiny wasps are among the smallest insects, with some species measuring less than 0.2 inches in length.
Native to South Africa, this tortoise is one of the smallest reptiles, measuring around 3-4 inches in length.
The smallest mammal by weight, this shrew weighs only about 1.2 grams and measures around 1.4 inches in length, including its tail.