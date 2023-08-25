Lifestyle

7 quick and easy weekend dinner recipes

Image credits: Freepik

1. Creamy Garlic Parmesan Pasta:

Indulge in a plate of creamy pasta tossed in a luscious garlic and Parmesan sauce. Sauté minced garlic in butter, add heavy cream, grated Parmesan, and season with salt and pepper.

2. Stir-Fried Vegetable Noodles:

Create a colorful stir-fry by sautéing your favorite vegetables with cooked noodles. Add a savory sauce made from soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and a dash of honey for balance.

3. One-Pan Lemon Herb Chicken:

Season chicken breasts with a mixture of lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and your favorite herbs. Roast alongside vegetables like potatoes and carrots for a wholesome meal.

4. Caprese Salad Sandwich:

Combine the classic flavors of a Caprese salad in a sandwich. Layer mozzarella cheese, fresh tomatoes, basil leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze between slices of rustic bread.

5. Tacos with Avocado Salsa:

Whip up a quick shrimp taco feast by marinating shrimp in a blend of spices and lime juice. Sear them until cooked and assemble in warm tortillas with a zesty avocado salsa.

6. Vegetarian Quesadillas:

Stuff flour tortillas with a mixture of sautéed vegetables and melted cheese for a satisfying vegetarian option. Serve with salsa and sour cream for dipping.

7. Mushroom Risotto:

Elevate your weekend dinner with it. Sauté mushrooms with shallots, garlic, and Arborio rice. Slowly add warm broth while stirring until the rice becomes tender and creamy.

