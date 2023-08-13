Caesar Salad to Roasted Veggie-7 yummy salad to lose weight

Lifestyle
Salads can be incredibly satisfying and nutritious options for weight loss. Here are seven delicious salad ideas that are packed with flavour and nutrients
Cook quinoa and let it cool. Toss it with shredded carrots, edamame, red cabbage, chopped scallions, and chopped cilantro.
Mix together canned chickpeas, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, Kalamata olives, and crumbled feta cheese.
Combine canned black beans, diced avocado, corn kernels, diced red onion, chopped cilantro, and cherry tomatoes.
Roast various colourful vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes. Toss them with cooked farro, fresh basil leaves, and crumbled goat cheese.
Combine fresh spinach leaves, sliced strawberries, crumbled feta cheese, and slivered almonds. Drizzle with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing for a sweet and tangy flavor.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad: Start with a base of crisp romaine lettuce, add grilled chicken breast, cherry tomatoes, and a sprinkle of grated Parmesan cheese.
Combine canned tuna, white beans, diced red bell pepper, chopped celery, and red onion. Drizzle with a simple lemon and olive oil dressing for a protein-packed salad.