Mihidana to Rosogolla: 7 Bengali sweets you MUST try

Mihidana to Rosogolla are 7 Bengali sweets, each embodying unique taste. Mihidana's gram flour finesse to Rosogolla's syrupy sponginess, these treats showcase Bengal's heritage
Rosogolla are soft, spongy balls made from chhena (cottage cheese) and soaked in sugar syrup. They are a popular treat loved for their melt-in-the-mouth texture
Malpua is made by deep-frying a batter containing flour, milk, and semolina. These golden-brown fritters are soaked in sugar syrup and sometimes garnished with nuts
This traditional Bengali sweet is made from fine-gram flour and ghee. These tiny, golden, spherical sweets have a unique texture
These oval-shaped sweets are made from chhena and soaked in sugar syrup. Its texture is similar to rosogolla
A Bengali dessert similar to crepes, Patisapta are thin rice flour pancakes rolled with a coconut and jaggery (unrefined sugar) filling
This features a stuffing of khoya (reduced milk), coconut, and nuts, wrapped in a delicate layer of dough, sealed with a clove, and fried until golden
A classic Bengali dessert, Sondesh is made from fresh paneer (Indian cottage cheese) mixed with sugar and sometimes flavored with cardamom or saffron