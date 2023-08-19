Lifestyle

Make authentic Bengali 'Patishaptas' in 7 easy steps

Patishapta is a traditional Bengali dessert made during festivals like Makar Sankranti. It consists of thin crepes filled with a sweet khoya and coconut mixture. 

Ingredients:

For the Crepes: 

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup semolina (sooji)
  • 1/4 teaspoon turmeric powder (for color)
  • A pinch of salt
  • 2 cups milk
  • Water (as needed to make a thin batter)
  • Ghee (clarified butter) or oil for frying
Ingredients For Filling

  • 1 cup khoya (milk solids)
  • 1 cup grated coconut
  • 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, semolina, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt. Gradually add milk and water to the dry ingredients to make a thin, smooth batter.

Cooking

Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with ghee or oil. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the skillet and quickly swirl it around to form a thin crepe.
 

Remove Crepe

Remove the crepe from the skillet and place it on a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, stacking the crepes on top of each other.

For the Filling:

In a pan, heat the khoya on low heat until it softens and becomes a bit crumbly. Add the grated coconut and sugar to the khoya and mix well. Add cardamom powder, nuts and cool it.

Assembling the Pati Shapta:

Take a crepe and place some khoya-coconut filling on one side. Gently fold the crepe in half, enclosing the filling. Fold the two sides inwards to create a rectangular shape.

