Make authentic Bengali 'Patishaptas' in 7 easy steps

Patishapta is a traditional Bengali dessert made during festivals like Makar Sankranti. It consists of thin crepes filled with a sweet khoya and coconut mixture.
For the Crepes:
In a mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, semolina, turmeric powder, and a pinch of salt. Gradually add milk and water to the dry ingredients to make a thin, smooth batter.
Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat and lightly grease it with ghee or oil. Pour a ladleful of the batter onto the skillet and quickly swirl it around to form a thin crepe.
Remove the crepe from the skillet and place it on a plate. Repeat the process with the remaining batter, stacking the crepes on top of each other.
In a pan, heat the khoya on low heat until it softens and becomes a bit crumbly. Add the grated coconut and sugar to the khoya and mix well. Add cardamom powder, nuts and cool it.
Take a crepe and place some khoya-coconut filling on one side. Gently fold the crepe in half, enclosing the filling. Fold the two sides inwards to create a rectangular shape.