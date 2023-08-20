Lifestyle

7 flowers for gorgeous hair

Lavender

It's also known for its calming effect on the scalp. Lavender oil can help control dandruff, promote hair growth, and lend a fragrant touch to your hair care routine.

Chamomile

Chamomile, with its gentle and calming properties, can enhance blonde hair tones. It's often used in hair rinses to lighten hair naturally and add a touch of golden radiance.

Marigold

Marigold flowers, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, can help soothe a dry and irritated scalp.

Orchid

Orchid extracts are known for their hydrating properties. Orchid-infused products can add moisture and shine to dry or damaged hair.

Rose

Rose-infused products or rose water can help balance the scalp's pH, soothe irritation, and add a delicate floral scent to your locks.

Chrysanthemum

Chrysanthemum flowers are rich in antioxidants and can help maintain scalp health. Chrysanthemum-infused treatments can support a healthy scalp and hair.

Hibiscus

Packed with vitamins, amino acids, and antioxidants, hibiscus promotes hair growth, reduces hair fall, and imparts a natural sheen.

