Lifestyle

Khatta Samosa to Poha Jalebi: 6 popular foods in Indore

Khatta samosa has a unique tangy filling of pomegranates. It makes them different from the samosas available elsewhere.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is a dish made from barley before you turn your nose up. It is made with vegetables and spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bhutte ki Kees

Bhutte ki Kees is Indore food which is unmissable. For Bhutte ki Kees, corn kernels are boiled, mashed and fried in ghee.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dahi Vada

Dahi Vada is made with deep-fried lentil fritters dunked in yoghurt with spices, tamarind and mint chutneys.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Jaleba

Jaleba is daddy of all jalebis and really big in size. If you are out for a meal, then be sure to eat a little lighter.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Poha Jalebi

The staple food in Indore, people prefer having Poha and Jalebi together with sev, pomegranate, dal and spices to garnish it.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
