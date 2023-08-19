Khatta Samosa to Poha Jalebi: 6 popular foods in Indore

Lifestyle
Khatta samosa has a unique tangy filling of pomegranates. It makes them different from the samosas available elsewhere.
Sabudana Khichdi is a dish made from barley before you turn your nose up. It is made with vegetables and spices.
Bhutte ki Kees is Indore food which is unmissable. For Bhutte ki Kees, corn kernels are boiled, mashed and fried in ghee.
Dahi Vada is made with deep-fried lentil fritters dunked in yoghurt with spices, tamarind and mint chutneys.
Jaleba is daddy of all jalebis and really big in size. If you are out for a meal, then be sure to eat a little lighter.
The staple food in Indore, people prefer having Poha and Jalebi together with sev, pomegranate, dal and spices to garnish it.