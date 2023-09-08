Samosa to Murukku: 6 popular dry snacks across India

Lifestyle
Samosa is a popular dry snack filled with potato filling, onions, lentils, spicy potatoes, peas, or ground meat mixture. Here are 6 popular dry snacks across India.
Khakhra is a delicious, crispy flatbread and dry snack that originated in Gujarat, India. It is prepared with wheat flour, mat bean, and oil.
Bhelpuri is a savoury delicacy found in street carts across India. Puffed rice, ground nuts, potatoes, onions, and chilis are among the most regularly utilized ingredients.
Fried banana chips are often made from underripe banana slices that have been deep-fried in sunflower or coconut oil and are popular dry snack in Kerala.
Ganthiya is a popular Indian deep-fried chickpea flour dry snack from Gujarat, India, where it is frequently served with tea.
Murukku is a crispy and staple Indian snack prepared from rice flour, urad dal, and bean flour mixed into a spiral-shaped batter and deep-fried in oil from Tamil Nadu.