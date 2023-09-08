Niacinamide to Hyaluronic acid: 5 serums for anti-aging skin care

Lifestyle
Niacinamide to Hyaluronic acid are 5 essential serums for holistic skincare, addressing hydration, protection, renewal, and more
Niacinamide is a versatile skincare ingredient. It strengthens the skin's barrier, reducing water loss, and can minimize redness, uneven skin tone, and the appearance of pores
It's a moisture-binding molecule that attracts and retains water in the skin, providing a plumping effect. This ingredient helps to keep the skin supple, smooth, and well-hydrated
Ceramides are natural lipids in the skin's outermost layer. They help maintain the skin's barrier function, preventing moisture loss and protecting against external irritants
Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that shields the skin from free radicals, which cause premature aging. It also brightens the complexion and fades dark spots.
Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A known for its skin-renewing properties. It increases cell turnover, stimulates collagen production, and can fade wrinkles and sunspots