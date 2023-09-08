7 Indian snacks that reduce belly fat

Lifestyle
No one food may miraculously eliminate belly fat, but nutritious snacks can help you lose weight and stay healthy. To maintain a balanced diet, try these seven low-calorie snacks.
Sliced cucumber, carrot, and bell pepper paired with a serving of hummus make for a crunchy and satisfying snack that's rich in fiber and nutrients.
Prepare oats with water and add spices like cumin, turmeric, and coriander for flavor. This savory oatmeal is a healthier alternative to fried snacks.
Sweet potatoes are a good source of fiber and vitamins. Slice them into fries, season with herbs and spices, and bake until crispy for a satisfying, lower-calorie snack.
Greek yogurt is high in protein and low in sugar. Top it with fresh berries like strawberries or blueberries for added antioxidants and flavor.
Chickpeas are a great source of protein and fiber. Roast them with a little oil and your choice of spices for a crunchy and satisfying snack.
A handful of mixed nuts, such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios, provide healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Just be mindful of portion sizes due to their calorie content.
Sprouted legumes like moong (mung) or chana (chickpea) mixed with chopped vegetables, a squeeze of lemon, and a dash of chaat masala make for a nutritious and filling snack.