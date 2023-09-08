Lifestyle
The robust and resilient jade plant is an excellent choice for leaf propagation. Simply take a healthy leaf, let it callous for a few days, and then plant it in a pot.
To propagate them, cut one of the plantlets attached to the mother plant and place it in soil. It will develop into a full-grown spider plant.
Snake plants are hardy and adaptable. You can easily grow new plants by cutting a leaf into sections and planting them in soil. They will thrive in low light conditions.
Most succulents can be propagated from leaves by allowing them to callous for a few days and then planting them in a well-draining succulent mix.
Roses can be propagated from their cuttings, including leaves with a portion of the stem. Follow specific rose propagation techniques to ensure success.
Basil is a versatile herb that can be propagated from leaf cuttings. Simply place a fresh basil stem with a few leaves in water until roots form, then transplant it into a pot.
Lavender leaves can be propagated by taking stem cuttings. Root these cuttings in a well-draining medium and provide them with plenty of sunlight.