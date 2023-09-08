Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their orbits

Lifestyle
Earth to Mars are 8 planets, each with distinct orbits. Inner planets like Earth have near-circular paths, while outer ones, like Jupiter, follow more elliptical trajectories
Mercury has an elliptical orbit, which means it is slightly oval-shaped. It has the most eccentric (elongated) orbit of all the planets in the solar system
Venus also has an elliptical orbit, though it is less eccentric than Mercury's. Venus's orbit is closer to being a perfect circle
Earth's orbit is nearly circular, making it one of the closest to a perfect circle among the planets in our solar system
Mars has an elliptical orbit similar to Earth's, but it is slightly more elongated, which means it experiences greater variations in distance from the Sun during its orbit
Jupiter has a highly elliptical orbit, which is more elongated than those of the inner planets. This results in significant variations in its distance from the Sun as it orbits
Saturn's orbit is also elliptical but less eccentric than Jupiter's. It is still noticeably elongated
Uranus has a nearly circular orbit, but it is tilted almost 98 degrees relative to the plane of the solar system. This unique tilt causes Uranus to essentially roll along
Neptune's orbit is also nearly circular and less eccentric than some of the other outer planets. It is similar in shape to Uranus's orbit
Pluto has an eccentric and inclined orbit, taking about 248 Earth years to complete one elliptical orbit around the Sun