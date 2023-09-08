Lifestyle

Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their orbits

Earth to Mars are 8 planets, each with distinct orbits. Inner planets like Earth have near-circular paths, while outer ones, like Jupiter, follow more elliptical trajectories

Mercury

Mercury has an elliptical orbit, which means it is slightly oval-shaped. It has the most eccentric (elongated) orbit of all the planets in the solar system

Venus

Venus also has an elliptical orbit, though it is less eccentric than Mercury's. Venus's orbit is closer to being a perfect circle

Earth

Earth's orbit is nearly circular, making it one of the closest to a perfect circle among the planets in our solar system

Mars

Mars has an elliptical orbit similar to Earth's, but it is slightly more elongated, which means it experiences greater variations in distance from the Sun during its orbit

Jupiter

Jupiter has a highly elliptical orbit, which is more elongated than those of the inner planets. This results in significant variations in its distance from the Sun as it orbits

Saturn

Saturn's orbit is also elliptical but less eccentric than Jupiter's. It is still noticeably elongated

Uranus

Uranus has a nearly circular orbit, but it is tilted almost 98 degrees relative to the plane of the solar system. This unique tilt causes Uranus to essentially roll along

Neptune

Neptune's orbit is also nearly circular and less eccentric than some of the other outer planets. It is similar in shape to Uranus's orbit

Pluto

Pluto has an eccentric and inclined orbit, taking about 248 Earth years to complete one elliptical orbit around the Sun

