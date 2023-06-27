Lifestyle
If you have any leftover bread, the bread roll is the perfect recipe. This tidbit with its crunchy coating and mushy stuffing is nothing less than kachori and samosa.
Dough parcels filled with fresh veggies, dhania powder, amchoor and baked crisp, these vegetable patties are a delight to serve with evening cup of chai!
Its a classic deep fried item which includes a blend of rice flour, gram flour (besan) and spices for a light and crispy snack that’s easy to make at home.
Its an all-time favourite! To prepare this, all you need are some basic kitchen essentials such as maida, potato, some seasonings and oil to fry.
Spiced fire roasted corn on the cob is a favorite street snack in India when corn is in season. You can season it with lime juice, red chili powder, ground cumin and chaat masala.
Momos is a hugely popular street food. A versatile food that it is, we have a wide variety available from vegetable to chicken and mutton.
You should try roasted chilli makhana. The fox nuts are covered in flavorful spice mixture that includes salt, jeera, olive oil, and chilli flakes.