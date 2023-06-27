Nihari to Biryani: 7 tasty Mutton dishes for Bakrid 2023

Lifestyle
Nalli nihari is a stew made of slow-cooked meat with bone marrow and spices, herbs with onion garnishing. Here are 7 tasty Mutton dishes for Bakrid 2023.
Dal Gosht is a dish loved by every Muslim household during Bakrid made with mutton and dal with spices, coriander, and lemon juice and served with rice.
Mutton korma is cooked in spices on low flame to get the aromatic flavour, in which cream adds a smooth and creamy texture.
Rogan Josh is a Kashmiri recipe made with ingredients in the kitchen. It gets cooked with ghee and spices. The mutton delicacy is Bakri Eid staple food.
Mutton Seekh Kababs are mildly spiced and tender succulent kababs that give a burst of spice to your taste buds.
Mutton Paya is slowly cooked in a curry sauce that is flavourful and rich, thanks to spices, onions, tomatoes, and aromatic herbs.
Mutton biryani is the epitome of Indian cuisine, with spiced mutton and rice topped with coriander and fried onions.