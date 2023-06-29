Garlic to Chicken: 6 Noodles that are delectable

Lifestyle
Garlic noodles are made by sauteeing garlic in oil and adding chilli flakes with cooked noodles. Here are 6 noodles that are delectable.
Mix peanut butter, soy sauce, and sesame oil with honey and add cooked noodles.
Cook chicken with Teriyaki sauce and then add noodles with vegetables. It is must-have dish for Chinese food lovers.
Saute mixed veggies and add cooked noodles and soy sauce to make this yummy noodles dish.
Cook noodles in coconut milk, curry paste and vegetable broth. Garnish with cilantro and lime juice.
Saute garlic in butter, add cooked noodles and lemon zest and season with salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Serve it hot and enjoy.