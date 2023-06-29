Lifestyle

Garlic to Chicken: 6 Noodles that are delectable

Garlic noodles are made by sauteeing garlic in oil and adding chilli flakes with cooked noodles. Here are 6 noodles that are delectable.

Peanut Sesame noodles

Mix peanut butter, soy sauce, and sesame oil with honey and add cooked noodles.

Teriyaki Chicken noodles

Cook chicken with Teriyaki sauce and then add noodles with vegetables. It is must-have dish for Chinese food lovers.

Lemon butter garlic noodles

Saute mixed veggies and add cooked noodles and soy sauce to make this yummy noodles dish.

Veggie stir fry noodles

Cook noodles in coconut milk, curry paste and vegetable broth. Garnish with cilantro and lime juice.

Coconut curry noodles

Saute garlic in butter, add cooked noodles and lemon zest and season with salt, pepper, and parmesan cheese. Serve it hot and enjoy.

