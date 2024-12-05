Lifestyle

Samarkand to Dushanbe: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

Explore Central Asia's rich tapestry of history, natural beauty. These 7 destinations highlight region's ancient heritage and breathtaking landscapes, making them must-visit spots

Image credits: Pixabay

Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Samarkand, a gem of Silk Road, boasts magnificent architecture with landmarks like Registan Square, Shah-i-Zinda. Its rich history, vibrant bazaars make it cultural treasure trove

Image credits: Pixabay

Bukhara, Uzbekistan

Bukhara is renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Key sites include Ark Fortress, Bolo Haouz Mosque, reflecting its historical significance as a major trading hub

Image credits: Pixabay

Almaty, Kazakhstan

Almaty offers a mix of urban excitement and natural wonders. The city’s highlights include the vibrant Green Bazaar, scenic Medeu Ice Skating Rink

Image credits: Pixabay

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, is known for its Soviet-era architecture, lively markets. Notable spots include Ala-Too Square, Osh Bazaar

Image credits: Pixabay

Turpan, China

Turpan, situated in the Xinjiang region, features unique attractions like the ancient Jiaohe Ruins and the Karez Underground Irrigation System

Image credits: Pixabay

Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan

Charyn Canyon is natural wonder with dramatic red rock formations, unique landscapes. Known as Grand Canyon’s little brother, it offers breathtaking views and hiking opportunities

Image credits: Pixabay

Dushanbe, Tajikistan

Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, combines Soviet-era charm with local culture. Must-see sites include the Rudaki Park, the National Museum, and the imposing Somoni Monument

Image credits: Pixabay

6 common habits that can harm your Kidneys and affect your health

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's expensive and exquisite jewelry collection

Rajasthan: Top 10 romantic places of winter destinations

Suhana Khan Inspired 9 Honeymoon Saree Looks