Samarkand to Dushanbe: 7 places in Central Asia you must visit once

Explore Central Asia's rich tapestry of history, natural beauty. These 7 destinations highlight region's ancient heritage and breathtaking landscapes, making them must-visit spots
Samarkand, a gem of Silk Road, boasts magnificent architecture with landmarks like Registan Square, Shah-i-Zinda. Its rich history, vibrant bazaars make it cultural treasure trove
Bukhara is renowned for its well-preserved medieval architecture. Key sites include Ark Fortress, Bolo Haouz Mosque, reflecting its historical significance as a major trading hub
Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, is known for its Soviet-era architecture, lively markets. Notable spots include Ala-Too Square, Osh Bazaar
Turpan, situated in the Xinjiang region, features unique attractions like the ancient Jiaohe Ruins and the Karez Underground Irrigation System
Charyn Canyon is natural wonder with dramatic red rock formations, unique landscapes. Known as Grand Canyon’s little brother, it offers breathtaking views and hiking opportunities
Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, combines Soviet-era charm with local culture. Must-see sites include the Rudaki Park, the National Museum, and the imposing Somoni Monument
