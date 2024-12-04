Brewing concerns: 5 health issues that warrant coffee avoidance

Health
Learn about five health conditions that may require limiting or avoiding coffee consumption for optimal well-being.
Avoid coffee if you have GERD. It can cause heartburn and bloating.
Limit coffee intake if you have anxiety or sleep problems. It can lead to restlessness and increased heart rate.
Avoid excessive coffee consumption if you have iron deficiency.
Excessive caffeine during pregnancy can increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and miscarriage.
Avoid coffee if you have high blood pressure. It can lead to increased stress on the heart and blood vessels.
Soaked vs Raw nuts: Health benefits and differences
8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter
Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels
Best Dry fruits to lower Uric acid naturally