Health

Brewing concerns: 5 health issues that warrant coffee avoidance

Learn about five health conditions that may require limiting or avoiding coffee consumption for optimal well-being.

Image credits: Espresso vs other coffee types

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Avoid coffee if you have GERD. It can cause heartburn and bloating.

Image credits: Getty

Anxiety

Limit coffee intake if you have anxiety or sleep problems. It can lead to restlessness and increased heart rate.

Image credits: social media

Iron deficiency

Avoid excessive coffee consumption if you have iron deficiency.

Image credits: social media

Pregnancy

Excessive caffeine during pregnancy can increase the risk of premature birth, low birth weight, and miscarriage.

Image credits: social media

High blood pressure

Avoid coffee if you have high blood pressure. It can lead to increased stress on the heart and blood vessels.

Image credits: Instagram

Soaked vs Raw nuts: Health benefits and differences

8 essential tips to prevent dry skin during Winter

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Best Dry fruits to lower Uric acid naturally