Lifestyle

Warm Winter Escape in Rajasthan: Zero Cost

Experience Warmth in Winter

A place where you can feel warm in winter. A farmer in Rajasthan has built huts on his farm that offer a unique climate experience.

Huts Made of Grass, Cow Dung, and Bamboo

Kamal, a farmer from Pana village in Bharatpur, built these huts using natural resources like grass, cow dung, and bamboo, keeping them warm inside.

Zero Construction Cost

Farmer Kamal explains that building these huts cost him nothing as all the materials were readily available on his farm.

Rajasthani Culture Reflected in Huts

These huts showcase Rajasthani culture. The cow dung plaster makes them strong, durable, germ-free, and weather-resistant.

Attracting Tourists from Abroad

Kamal's innovation attracts not only locals but also tourists from abroad, making it a popular choice among foreign visitors.

Unique Business Idea

Building similar huts in Rajasthan-themed resorts or hotels could be a successful business venture as people enjoy staying in them.

Suhana Khan Inspired 9 Honeymoon Saree Looks

Soaked vs Raw nuts: Health benefits and differences

8 common habits that can ruin your marriage and how to avoid them

Chanakya Niti: 5 Inborn Negative Traits in Women