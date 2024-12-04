Lifestyle
A place where you can feel warm in winter. A farmer in Rajasthan has built huts on his farm that offer a unique climate experience.
Kamal, a farmer from Pana village in Bharatpur, built these huts using natural resources like grass, cow dung, and bamboo, keeping them warm inside.
Farmer Kamal explains that building these huts cost him nothing as all the materials were readily available on his farm.
These huts showcase Rajasthani culture. The cow dung plaster makes them strong, durable, germ-free, and weather-resistant.
Kamal's innovation attracts not only locals but also tourists from abroad, making it a popular choice among foreign visitors.
Building similar huts in Rajasthan-themed resorts or hotels could be a successful business venture as people enjoy staying in them.
Suhana Khan Inspired 9 Honeymoon Saree Looks
Soaked vs Raw nuts: Health benefits and differences
8 common habits that can ruin your marriage and how to avoid them
Chanakya Niti: 5 Inborn Negative Traits in Women