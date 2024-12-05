Lifestyle
Nita Ambani set the jewelry trend in 2024. She wore necklaces ranging from diamonds and emeralds to rubies, whose value exceeded the GDP of many countries.
Nita Ambani wore a 100-carat yellow diamond necklace at her son Anant's wedding. It took 2 months to make. This necklace has 30 small solitaire diamonds along with yellow diamonds.
Nita Ambani made headlines worldwide wearing a double pendant Maharani necklace adorned with emeralds and diamonds. It looked really beautiful. The necklace is worth 500 crores.
Nita Ambani wore a double-layered diamond set on wire work with a Kanjeevaram embroidered saree. A large diamond is placed in the center.
This three-layered necklace of Nita Ambani was much discussed. She wore a heart-shaped pendant with 12 sections. It had emerald and ruby detailing.
Nita Ambani picked up her Isha Ambani wedding pearl and emerald necklace again. The necklace contains gold and pearl work, with a pendant of three huge emeralds.
Nita Ambani wore a Polki diamond necklace with her Kanjeevaram saree to the family meal. Two layers hold a 100-carat diamond. We estimate its value at 300 crores.
Apart from diamonds, Nita Ambani likes emeralds. She wore an emerald necklace to give a royal look to her thread embroidery lehenga.
Nita Ambani also set the trend for Navratna jewellery in 2024. This year, celebrities wore Navratna jewelry extensively, ranging from emeralds and rubies to other stones.
