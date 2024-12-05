Health
The number of kidney patients is increasing day by day. Kidney disease can be prevented by following healthy habits. Some habits will damage it.
Not drinking enough water can damage the kidneys. Low water intake or not drinking water increases pressure on the kidneys and causes infections.
Consuming too much sugar leads to obesity and diabetes. Both of these are major causes of kidney disease.
Junk food contains sodium and preservatives. These lead to high blood pressure. These are one of the main causes of kidney damage.
Sitting for long periods reduces blood flow. Obesity and high blood pressure will occur. These lead to kidney disease.
Holding urine for a long time increases pressure on the kidneys and bladder. This can lead to infections and kidney stones.
Using certain pain reliever pills can affect kidney function.
