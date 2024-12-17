Lifestyle
Wedding season is here! If you're on a budget, try Samantha's saree styles.
Pastel colors are trending. Young girls can take inspiration from Samantha's white saree. Recreate it with a golden blouse and minimal jewelry.
Get a simple printed saree like Samantha's for under 1000. It offers a chic look. Style it with oxidized jewelry and a designer hairstyle.
Samantha's black saree is perfect for parties. Pair a similar gold-work saree with a sleeveless blouse for a stylish look.
Silk sarees are a must-have for festive and wedding seasons. Choose Samantha's gold-work silk saree for a fresh take.
A Banarasi saree adds elegance. Find a lightweight one within 1500-2000. Pair it with pearl and traditional jewelry.
Gold sarees are perfect for parties. Find one within your budget and pair it with a contrasting blouse. Keep jewelry minimal.
