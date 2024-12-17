Lifestyle

Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora inspired red dress for festive season

Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora sets fashion goals with her outfits each time she steps out. Take some inspiration for red dress from Malaika's wardrobe this Christmas

Image credits: Instagram

Malaika Arora

This figure hugging red dress would be apt for any Christmas party

Image credits: Instagram

Pant-Suit

This pant-suit paired with silk tie and red high heels would surely turn heads this Christmas

Image credits: Instagram

Cape-Dress

This red cape dress paired with black gloves would add drama to Christmas attire

Image credits: Instagram

Red Saree

This pre-stiched saree with red shimmery red blouse would amp your Christmas style

Image credits: Instagram

Red cut-out dress

This daring cut-out dress would be the talk of the town this Christmas

Image credits: Instagram

