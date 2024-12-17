Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora inspired red dress for festive season

Lifestyle
Christmas 2024: Malaika Arora sets fashion goals with her outfits each time she steps out. Take some inspiration for red dress from Malaika's wardrobe this Christmas
This figure hugging red dress would be apt for any Christmas party
This pant-suit paired with silk tie and red high heels would surely turn heads this Christmas
This red cape dress paired with black gloves would add drama to Christmas attire
This pre-stiched saree with red shimmery red blouse would amp your Christmas style
This daring cut-out dress would be the talk of the town this Christmas
Photos: Kangana Ranaut's inspired affordable saree looks to try
Bangalore to Goa-7 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in India
Charanamrit to Mango Pickle: Top 10 recipes searched on Google in 2024
Meatballs, Cookies, to Sandwiches: 6 Cute Christmas-themed appetizers