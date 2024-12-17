Lifestyle

Photos: Kangana Ranaut's inspired affordable saree looks to try

Contrast Double Border Saree

Kangana looks stunning in this pastel saree with a contrast double border. Her simple V-neck blouse complements the look perfectly.

Lightweight Printed Chiffon Saree

Kangana pairs this pastel lightweight printed chiffon saree with a designer blouse and a simple bun hairstyle for added grace.

Golden Border Cotton Blend Saree

This golden border cotton blend saree is perfect for gatherings or family functions. Style it with minimal makeup like Kangana.

Embroidered Net Transparent Saree

Kangana looks regal in this ice blue embroidered net saree with a zero-neck blouse.

Plain Ruffled Border Satin Saree

Kangana looks stunning in this metallic shade plain ruffled border satin saree, paired with a cut-sleeve blouse.

Art Work Handloom Saree

Add an art work handloom saree to your wardrobe for an official look. Kangana styles it with a puff sleeve blouse.

Sitar Border Plain Saree

Choose a sitar border plain saree for a simple yet elegant look. Many varieties are available under budget.

Lined Border Plain Cotton Saree

Lined border plain cotton sarees are a popular choice. Kangana elevates her look with this stylish saree.

Bangalore to Goa-7 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in India

Charanamrit to Mango Pickle: Top 10 recipes searched on Google in 2024

Meatballs, Cookies, to Sandwiches: 6 Cute Christmas-themed appetizers

Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds with big appetites