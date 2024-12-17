Photos: Kangana Ranaut's inspired affordable saree looks to try

Lifestyle
Kangana looks stunning in this pastel saree with a contrast double border. Her simple V-neck blouse complements the look perfectly.
Kangana pairs this pastel lightweight printed chiffon saree with a designer blouse and a simple bun hairstyle for added grace.
This golden border cotton blend saree is perfect for gatherings or family functions. Style it with minimal makeup like Kangana.
Kangana looks regal in this ice blue embroidered net saree with a zero-neck blouse.
Kangana looks stunning in this metallic shade plain ruffled border satin saree, paired with a cut-sleeve blouse.
Add an art work handloom saree to your wardrobe for an official look. Kangana styles it with a puff sleeve blouse.
Choose a sitar border plain saree for a simple yet elegant look. Many varieties are available under budget.
Lined border plain cotton sarees are a popular choice. Kangana elevates her look with this stylish saree.
Bangalore to Goa-7 Best Places to Enjoy Christmas in India
Charanamrit to Mango Pickle: Top 10 recipes searched on Google in 2024
Meatballs, Cookies, to Sandwiches: 6 Cute Christmas-themed appetizers
Golden Retriever to Labrador-7 dog breeds with big appetites