Park Street in Kolkata is famous for its Christmas decorations. St. Paul’s Cathedral hosts midnight masses, and the area dazzles with festive spirit.
Shillong is known for community carol singing, decorated churches, and a blend of local and Christian traditions.
Connaught Place, churches like Sacred Heart Cathedral, and markets like Khan Market showcase lively celebrations.
Churches, especially the Sacred Heart Basilica, are beautifully decorated, and the French Quarter exudes festive ambience.
Christmas in Goa is grand, with decorated churches and midnight masses. Beaches like Calangute come alive with festive fervor.
Fort Kochi hosts Christmas celebrations with decorated streets, markets, and churches like Santa Cruz Basilica.
