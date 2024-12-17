Lifestyle

7 Places to enjoy Christmas in India

Image credits: Getty

Kolkata, West Bengal

Park Street in Kolkata is famous for its Christmas decorations. St. Paul’s Cathedral hosts midnight masses, and the area dazzles with festive spirit.

Image credits: Getty

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong is known for community carol singing, decorated churches, and a blend of local and Christian traditions.

Image credits: Getty

Delhi

Connaught Place, churches like Sacred Heart Cathedral, and markets like Khan Market showcase lively celebrations.

Image credits: Getty

Pondicherry

Churches, especially the Sacred Heart Basilica, are beautifully decorated, and the French Quarter exudes festive ambience.

Image credits: Getty

Goa

Christmas in Goa is grand, with decorated churches and midnight masses. Beaches like Calangute come alive with festive fervor.

Image credits: Getty

Kerala

Fort Kochi hosts Christmas celebrations with decorated streets, markets, and churches like Santa Cruz Basilica.

Image credits: Getty

