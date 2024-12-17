Lifestyle

Charanamrit to Mango Pickle: Top 10 recipes searched on Google in 2024

Mango Pickle

The mango pickle recipe trended significantly in 2024. It was the most searched recipe on Google

Flat White

In March 2024, the Flat White coffee, made with espresso and steamed milk, was the second most searched item on Google

Dhaniya Panjiri

Dhaniya Panjiri, made for Lord Krishna's birth, uses coriander powder, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits. Its recipe was also highly searched on Google

Shankarpali

Shankarpali is a sweet diamond-shaped cookie popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It's made with flour, ghee, and sugar, and deep-fried

Kanji

Kanji is a fermented drink made with carrots, beetroot, mustard, and spices like asafoetida. It's beneficial for digestion and was the 5th most searched recipe

Porn Star Martini

Porn Star Martini, a popular cocktail in India, mixes passion fruit, vanilla, and sparkling wine

Ema Datshi

Ema Datshi is a Bhutanese chili cheese stew. This recipe gained popularity after Deepika Padukone shared it

Charanamrit

Charanamrit, made with milk, yogurt, honey, Ganges water, ghee, and tulsi, is essential for Hindu rituals. It was the 8th most searched recipe

Ugadi Pachdi

Ugadi Pachdi, a traditional Tamil dish, combines six flavors: bitter, sour, sweet, spicy, salty, and astringent

Chammanthi Podi

Chammanthi Podi, a dry chutney from Kerala, uses coconut, tamarind, ginger, shallots, and spices. It's served with rice, idli, and dosa

