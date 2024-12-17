Charanamrit to Mango Pickle: Top 10 recipes searched on Google in 2024

Lifestyle
The mango pickle recipe trended significantly in 2024. It was the most searched recipe on Google
In March 2024, the Flat White coffee, made with espresso and steamed milk, was the second most searched item on Google
Dhaniya Panjiri, made for Lord Krishna's birth, uses coriander powder, ghee, jaggery, and dry fruits. Its recipe was also highly searched on Google
Shankarpali is a sweet diamond-shaped cookie popular in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It's made with flour, ghee, and sugar, and deep-fried
Kanji is a fermented drink made with carrots, beetroot, mustard, and spices like asafoetida. It's beneficial for digestion and was the 5th most searched recipe
Porn Star Martini, a popular cocktail in India, mixes passion fruit, vanilla, and sparkling wine
Ema Datshi is a Bhutanese chili cheese stew. This recipe gained popularity after Deepika Padukone shared it
Charanamrit, made with milk, yogurt, honey, Ganges water, ghee, and tulsi, is essential for Hindu rituals. It was the 8th most searched recipe
Ugadi Pachdi, a traditional Tamil dish, combines six flavors: bitter, sour, sweet, spicy, salty, and astringent
Chammanthi Podi, a dry chutney from Kerala, uses coconut, tamarind, ginger, shallots, and spices. It's served with rice, idli, and dosa
