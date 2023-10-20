Lifestyle

Weight Loss Tips: 7 ways to control late night food cravings

Late-night snacking can be a tough habit to break. These 7 tips will help you regain control.

Nutritious Alternatives

Stock up on healthy snacks like fruits, veggies, or low-fat yogurt.

Sleep Hygiene

Ensure you get enough quality sleep. A well-rested body is less likely to crave snacks.

Stress Management

 Find non-food ways to de-stress, such as deep breathing or meditation.

Distract Yourself

Engage in a hobby or activity that keeps your hands and mind busy.

Set a Time Limit

Establish a cutoff time for eating, and stick to it. This creates structure.

Hydration

Drink a glass of water or herbal tea. Sometimes, thirst can masquerade as hunger.

Mindful Eating

 Pay attention to your body's hunger signals. Are you truly hungry or just bored?

