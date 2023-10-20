Lifestyle

Kerala to Uttarakhand: 7 places in India popular for water adventures

Lakshadweep

The coral reefs and crystal-clear waters make it an ideal destination for underwater enthusiasts.
 

Kerala

 You can explore the network of lagoons, lakes, and canals while enjoying the scenic beauty and local cuisine.

Andaman and Nicobar Island

These islands are perfect for snorkeling and scuba diving.

Uttarakhand (Rishikesh)

Rishikesh is renowned for white-water rafting on the Ganges River. You can also try kayaking and camping along the riverbanks

Goa

Goa is a hub for water adventures such as parasailing, jet-skiing, windsurfing, and scuba diving

Jammu and Kashmir

Go for river rafting in the Zanskar and Indus rivers amidst the stunning landscapes of Ladak

Pondicherry

Try your hand at surfing on the beaches of Pondicherry. The consistent waves and pleasant weather make it a great place for beginners and experienced surfers alike.

