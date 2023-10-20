Lifestyle

Durga Puja 2023: 5 things you can do with family

Sindoor Khela

If you're a married woman, participate in Sindoor Khela with other women in the family. This ritual involves applying sindoor to each other and the idols of Goddess Durga.

Pandal Hopping

Explore the beautifully decorated pandals together. Pandal hopping is a tradition during Durga Puja. 

Art and Crafts

Encourage your children to get involved in art and craft activities related to Durga Puja. They can make their own decorations, draw idols, or create traditional Bengali artwork. 

Traditional Meals

Savor traditional Bengali cuisine, including dishes like biryani, mishti (sweets), and fish curry. Share meals with your family at local food stalls or at home.

