Durga Puja 2023: 5 things you can do with family

If you're a married woman, participate in Sindoor Khela with other women in the family. This ritual involves applying sindoor to each other and the idols of Goddess Durga.
Explore the beautifully decorated pandals together. Pandal hopping is a tradition during Durga Puja.
Encourage your children to get involved in art and craft activities related to Durga Puja. They can make their own decorations, draw idols, or create traditional Bengali artwork.
Savor traditional Bengali cuisine, including dishes like biryani, mishti (sweets), and fish curry. Share meals with your family at local food stalls or at home.