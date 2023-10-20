Lifestyle

Durga Puja 2023: 7 authentic Chinese restaurants in Kolkata

Durga Puja 2023: Embark on a flavorful adventure through the world of Chinese cuisine in Kolkata. Let's explore the delectable dishes, culinary traditions

Image credits: Getty

Beijing

Beijing offers a wide range of Chinese dishes, including dim sum, noodles, and various preparations of chicken, seafood, and vegetables

Image credits: Getty

Mainland China

Mainland China is a renowned chain of Chinese restaurants with a presence in Kolkata. They serve a variety of authentic Chinese dishes in a contemporary setting

Image credits: Getty

Bar-B-Q

This restaurant offers a mix of Chinese and Indian flavors, with a focus on barbecue and grilling. It's a great place for those who enjoy chinese

Image credits: Getty

Vintage Asia

Located at the JW Marriott Kolkata, Vintage Asia offers a fine dining experience with a menu featuring a blend of Asian cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, and Japanese dishes

Image credits: Getty

Chowman

Chowman is a popular Chinese restaurant in Kolkata, known for its delicious noodles, dumplings, and various Chinese stir-fry dishes

Image credits: Getty

Big Boss

Big Boss is another local favorite for Chinese cuisine in Kolkata. They offer a range of Chinese dishes, including both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options

Image credits: Getty

Yauatcha

Yauatcha is an upscale Chinese dim sum teahouse and patisserie with a branch in Kolkata. It's known for its elegant ambiance and an extensive menu of dim sums

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One