Lifestyle

Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival

Bandhani Salwar Suit Design

Ditch traditional red this Lohri, opt for pink Bandhani salwar suit. It's perfect for modern look. Short Kurti with Patiala will look amazing. Complete the look with long earrings.

Contrast Color Salwar Suit

Add a fashionable touch to your Lohri attire with a thread-work pink Kurti styled with contrast pants and a dupatta. It's currently trending. Keep the jewelry minimal

Thai Slit Salwar Suit

This A-line Thai slit Kurti can be worn for formal occasions besides Lohri. It features thread work. You can also opt for lace work on the neckline

Chikankari Salwar Suit

Look like a fashion queen this Lohri in a Gajri pink Chikankari salwar suit. The dhoti style is back in trend. This is perfect if you want something fashionable yet traditional

Velvet Salwar Suit

Women always love velvet suits. Choose magenta instead of plain pink. A contrasting pink dupatta and pearl jewelry will complete the look

Net Organza Salwar Suit

For a stunning look on a budget, buy a net organza suit for under 1000 Rupees. It's available online and offline in various ranges. Style it with oxidized jewelry

Ruffle Salwar Suit Design

A pink ruffle suit with a deep neck is perfect for parties. It features lace and embroidery work. Choose this if you want something heavy, but be prepared to spend more

