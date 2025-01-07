Lohri 2025: 8 pink salwar suit designs to try this festival

Lifestyle
Ditch traditional red this Lohri, opt for pink Bandhani salwar suit. It's perfect for modern look. Short Kurti with Patiala will look amazing. Complete the look with long earrings.
Add a fashionable touch to your Lohri attire with a thread-work pink Kurti styled with contrast pants and a dupatta. It's currently trending. Keep the jewelry minimal
This A-line Thai slit Kurti can be worn for formal occasions besides Lohri. It features thread work. You can also opt for lace work on the neckline
Look like a fashion queen this Lohri in a Gajri pink Chikankari salwar suit. The dhoti style is back in trend. This is perfect if you want something fashionable yet traditional
Women always love velvet suits. Choose magenta instead of plain pink. A contrasting pink dupatta and pearl jewelry will complete the look
For a stunning look on a budget, buy a net organza suit for under 1000 Rupees. It's available online and offline in various ranges. Style it with oxidized jewelry
A pink ruffle suit with a deep neck is perfect for parties. It features lace and embroidery work. Choose this if you want something heavy, but be prepared to spend more
