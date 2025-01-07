Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 desserts you must make this harvest festival

Lifestyle
Puran Poli to Patisapta are 5 desserts you must make on Makar Sankranti
These sesame and jaggery laddoos are Sankranti staples. Sesame seeds represent warmth, while jaggery adds sweetness, making them perfect for winter
Patishapta is a Bengali delicacy resembling crepes. Made from rice flour and stuffed with a coconut-jaggery mixture, these delicate rolls are a Sankranti specialty
A crunchy treat made from jaggery and peanuts or sesame seeds, chikki is a favorite across India during Sankranti. This snack is a symbol of strength and sustenance
In Bengal, Gokul Pithe steals the show during Makar Sankranti. These fried dumplings are stuffed with coconut and jaggery, then dipped in sugar syrup
A Maharashtrian favorite, Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and chana dal. It’s soft, rich, and flavorful, often served with a dollop of ghee
