Makar Sankranti 2025: 5 desserts you must make this harvest festival

Puran Poli to Patisapta are 5 desserts you must make on Makar Sankranti

Tilgul Ladoo

These sesame and jaggery laddoos are Sankranti staples. Sesame seeds represent warmth, while jaggery adds sweetness, making them perfect for winter

Patishapta

Patishapta is a Bengali delicacy resembling crepes. Made from rice flour and stuffed with a coconut-jaggery mixture, these delicate rolls are a Sankranti specialty

Chikki

A crunchy treat made from jaggery and peanuts or sesame seeds, chikki is a favorite across India during Sankranti. This snack is a symbol of strength and sustenance

Gokul Pithe

In Bengal, Gokul Pithe steals the show during Makar Sankranti. These fried dumplings are stuffed with coconut and jaggery, then dipped in sugar syrup

Puran Poli

A Maharashtrian favorite, Puran Poli is a sweet flatbread stuffed with a mixture of jaggery and chana dal. It’s soft, rich, and flavorful, often served with a dollop of ghee

