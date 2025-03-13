Sakshi Dhoni Inspired Ways to Restyle Your Wedding Nose Ring

Lifestyle
MS Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, adopted a complete Pahadi look at her wedding and was recently seen wearing this Pahadi nath at Rishabh Pant's sister's wedding.
If you also want to get a nath for your wedding and want to use this nath again and again, then you can get this type of round-shaped pendant nath. Which has pearl work on it.
If you want to re-wear your big wedding nath, then pair it with simple jewelry. Wear a simple choker set and maang teeka and wear the nath.
You can also choose this type of small ring Pahadi nath. In which a stone is placed in the middle and it has a pearl pendant in a string.
During any worship, you can also wear a heavy gold Pahadi nath. It has fine carving work and some pearls are given on top.
Like Yami Gautam, you can also try this type of heavy studded nath, in which pearl droplets are given. You can also reuse this nath again and again.
In a large round shape, you can get a jhumki droplet and get some pearls and emeralds and get this type of large Pahadi nath made. Put ghungroo in the string along with it.
