Celebrate Love in Style: Geeta Basra-Inspired Anniversary Sarees

Lifestyle
Bollywood actress Geeta Basra's saree looks are amazing. You can carry a plain teal blue color pre-draped saree like her. Wear a printed deep neck elbow sleeves blouse with it.
If you want to impress your husband on your wedding anniversary like Geeta Basra, then wear a tomato red colored zari work border saree.
For a glamorous look like Geeta Basra, you can also carry a gray color plain satin saree. Pair it with a sleeveless blouse and opt for a minimal makeup look.
Curves are visible in a georgette saree. You can wear a cream base saree like Geeta Basra. In which pink and red colored shaded fabric is given on the pallu.
You can also copy this saree look of Geeta Basra. She has carried a white colored pearl work black net saree. Wear a bralette halter neck blouse with it.
If you are going to a party with your husband on your wedding anniversary, then you can also carry this type of gray color transparent shimmery saree.
